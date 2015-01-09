Jan 9 Worldview Capital Management:
* Open letter to Petroceltic board
* Have taken decision to remove Brian O'Cathain as a
director and to appoint Angelo Moskov and Maurice Dijols as
directors
* Request that pending outcome of EGM, board refrains from
appointing any new directors without putting candidacies to a
shareholder vote
* Reserve our rights to seek urgent injunctive relief to
restrain company from taking such action pending outcome of EGM
* Request that EGM be held at soonest possible date; have
been advised that law dictates soonest possible date for EGM is
Feb 6
