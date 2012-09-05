By Paul Sandle
| LONDON, Sept 5
LONDON, Sept 5 Sweden is the most effective at
using the Internet to improve people's lives, ahead of the
United States and Britain, according to a global survey launched
by Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web.
The World Wide Web Foundation's Web Index measures the
economic, social and political impact of the Internet, ranking
61 countries on criteria ranging from the proportion of people
online to the amount of useful content available.
Berners-Lee said the survey filled a need for uniform and
publicly available data that allowed comparisons between
countries and identified areas for improvement.
"At a base level, (we are asking) are people actually
connected? Have they got something like a phone on which they
can access the Web?," he said in an interview on Wednesday.
"On the medium level, there is the content. At the top, is
(the Internet) really affecting people's lives? Can you get a
job on the Internet? Are you using it for health, for education?
Is it affecting the way you run the country?"
Internet access was still a luxury in many parts of the
world, he said. Only one in three people used the Web globally
and only one in six in Africa.
"The high price of connectivity is stopping billions of
people from achieving their rights to knowledge and
participation," he said. "Costs have got to come down
dramatically."
Seven of the bottom 10 countries in the survey were in
Africa, reflecting low levels of penetration. Zimbabwe was in
second-last place, below Burkino Faso.
Bottom-ranked Yemen scored lowest in institutional
infrastructure, including censorship, and in the impact of the
Internet on business, economic, health, education and social
activities.
Berners-Lee said almost 30 percent of the countries covered
by the index faced moderate to severe government restrictions on
access to websites, while about half faced increasing threats to
press freedom.
"The Web is a global conversation," he said. "Growing
suppression of free speech, both online and offline, is possibly
the single biggest challenge to the future of the Web."
The top five countries on the index were:
1. Sweden
2. United States
3. Britain
4. Canada
5. Finland
The bottom five were:
57. Ethiopia
58. Benin
59. Burkina Faso
60. Zimbabwe
61. Yemen
The full index is available at www.thewebindex.org.