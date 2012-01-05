* Q2 adj EPS $0.27 vs est $0.32
* Q2 rev falls 2 pct to $570.4
Jan 5 Metals processor Worthington
Industries Inc's quarterly results missed market
estimates, hurt by deconsolidation of the company's metal faming
and automotive body panels operations.
For the second quarter, the company posted a net profit of
$18.5 million, or 27 cents per share, compared with $14.5
million, or 20 cents a share, last year.
Net sales fell 2 percent to $570.4 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 32 cents a
share, on revenue of $589.39 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $17.66 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.