BRIEF-Reliance Capital says unit Reliance Home Finance on track for exchange listing
* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal
Nov 10 Worthington Group Plc
* Company is making good progress in its negotiations to acquire substantial new investments
* Anticipated that these negotiations will be concluded shortly and that any associated fundraising will be completed at a significant premium to company's share price at date of suspension
* Expect to be able to announce details of these transactions within next two weeks-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, April 26 BHP Billiton has put its Fayetteville shale gas assets in the United States back on the block, the world's largest miner said on Wednesday, as it seeks to focus on more lucrative opportunities in oil.