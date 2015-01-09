Jan 9 Worthington Group Plc :
* FCA have issued company with guidance in relation to
transactions company asked FCA to review pursuant to listing
rule 5.6.4 (reverse takeovers)
* In opinion of FCA, following acquisitions, company is, or
will be, fundamentally different business, therefore
transactions constitute reverse takeover
* Company's original request to suspend trading in company's
shares remains in place pending re-application for listing of
company's shares and issue of a prospectus
* Has already begun work on prospectus and will seek to
complete it as soon as possible
