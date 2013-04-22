April 22 Wisconsin Power and Light Co (WPL) reached a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on emissions control measures and agreed to invest more than $1 billion in renewable energy.

WPL, a unit of Alliant Energy Corp said it would pay a civil penalty of $2.45 million to resolve allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act.

Under the settlement, the company will install pollution controls at the three largest units at coal-fired plants near Portage, Sheboygan and Cassville.

Earlier, WPL had said it would retire its Nelson Dewey coal-fired units Units 1 & 2 located in Cassville, Wisconsin, with total capacity of about 200 megawatts (MW); and 70 MW Edgewater Unit 3, located in Sheboygan.

The company said it would either convert its Edgewater Unit 4 to natural gas or retire it by the end of 2018.