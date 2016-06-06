June 6 The Local Authority Pension Fund Forum
(LAPFF), an association of 70 UK-based public sector pension
funds, asked its members to oppose WPP Plc's
remuneration report at the advertising firm's annual meeting,
citing "excessive" payments offered to its chief executive.
PIRC, an advisory firm and LAPFF's research partner, last
week asked WPP shareholders to oppose Chief Executive Martin
Sorrell's pay, while Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS)
last month asked the shareholders to accept it.
Sorrell's pay increased by 56 pct over the past five years
to 70.4 million pounds ($101.4 million), which is twice the
year-on-year average increase in the company's total shareholder
return over the same period, LAPFF said on Monday.
The forum said Sorrell's total variable pay was more than 58
times his 1.15 million pound ($1.66 million) salary, which is
the highest of the sector peer group and in the top 10 highest
CEO salaries of the FTSE 100.
WPP was not immediately available for comment.
Some other big British companies have also faced shareholder
opposition to executive pay packages this year in a resurgence
of investor activism against excessive boardroom salaries.
In April BP shareholders voted against Chief
Executive Bob Dudley's $20 million pay deal for 2015 after the
company made a record annual loss.
WPP's annual general meeting is to be held on June 8.
($1 = 0.6946 pounds)
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)