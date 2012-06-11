By Chris Vellacott and Kate Holton
| LONDON, June 11
LONDON, June 11 The row between investors and
British companies over soaring executive pay will embroil one of
Britain's most high profile businessmen on Wednesday when WPP
chief Martin Sorrell appears at a vote to approve his 60
percent pay rise.
A number of advisory groups and leading shareholders at the
advertising group say they will vote against the proposed
increase for the chief executive because it is out of sync with
the returns made to investors.
Sorrell, who founded WPP in 1985 and has grown it by
encouraging companies to place their advertising with his firm,
is now facing one of his biggest challenges to persuade
shareholders to focus on his performance and not the wider pay
issue.
Far from shirking the fight, Sorrell has argued that he
deserves his 6.8 million pound ($10.48 million) pay for turning
WPP into the world's leading advertising group with more than
160,000 employees across 108 countries.
The backlash against executive pay, he says, stems from an
earlier controversy over the level of pay awarded to bankers who
have been blamed for the financial crisis. And his salary should
be compared to the pay of his rivals in the United States and
elsewhere, rather than British ad groups which are much smaller.
Nevertheless, a sizeable chunk of WPP shareholders look set
to make the company the latest battleground in Britain's
so-called 'Shareholder Spring' that has seen investors
disgruntled by flatlining or falling share prices vent their
anger by voting against executive pay deals.
"We're not nervous about giving people serious amounts of
money, we're just very concerned that it has to be aligned to
the owners of the business. We'll vote against it because it's
not aligned with us," said one top 20 WPP shareholder.
Another British shareholder agreed he had no objection to
high pay if investors also benefit.
"There are too many complex systems of reward which mean
management is able to pay themselves for relative performance
designed by themselves and their consultants but the only thing
that matters to our customers, the pensioners and savers, is
whether or not they are doing better," the second shareholder
said.
"We have absolutely nothing against management becoming
filthy rich as long as shareholders do equally well."
Shareholder advisory service Pirc has recommended members
vote against WPP's remuneration package citing concerns about
its "excessiveness" while the Association of British Insurers
has highlighted its concerns by allocating it a "red top".
RAPID GROWTH
WPP has defended its actions by saying Sorrell's pay is
performance related and reflects the fact the group has
positioned itself well in recent years, growing rapidly in
emerging markets and through digital marketing while the mature
markets of the U.S. and Europe struggled.
Chairman Philip Lader sounded a more conciliatory tone in
comments in the Sunday newspapers and said the group would await
the vote and then discuss the issue with shareholders.
The vote at the Annual General Meeting in Dublin on
Wednesday is non-binding and will not force WPP to reset its pay
policy for 2011, but a large vote against Sorrell could result
in a rethink for future years.
WPP posted full-year results in March showing reported
profit before tax up 18.5 percent to over 1 billion pounds for
the first time.
With the solid performance continuing into the first
quarter, shares in WPP are up 14 percent since the start of the
year, compared with the FTSE 100 which is down 2.5
percent.
"WPP believes in rewarding performance and the CEO's
compensation is 85 percent performance related," chairman of the
compensation committee Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement. "We
believe this gives an overall package wholly aligned with
shareowners."
Five companies have already been hit by investor revolts at
shareholder meetings this year, with Andrew Moss, the chief
executive of British insurer Aviva, stepping down after
shareholders voted against his remuneration plans.
But few expect Sorrell to walk away.
"If it's voted down there will be a huge sulk ... but he's
not going anywhere. WPP is his life. He will stay for the
benefit of the company," the first shareholder said.
Analysts said Sorrell was well regarded by investors and
deserved to be paid on a par with U.S. rivals, but they said the
60 percent rise had come at a bad time with the issue of
executive pay so prominent.
John Wren, the chief executive of the world's second largest
ad group Omnicom, was paid $15.4 million in 2011.