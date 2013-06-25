BRIEF-China Fortune Land Development signs MoU with local government
* Says it signs MoU with government of Xiangfu District, Kaifeng City to provide development, construction and operation service within the fields authorized by the government
LONDON, June 25 WPP PLC : * Hill & Knowlton strategies acquires Group SJR * The group is targeting 35 - 40 pct of revenues for digital in the next five years * Source text for Eikon:
* Says it signs MoU with government of Xiangfu District, Kaifeng City to provide development, construction and operation service within the fields authorized by the government
JOHANNESBURG, March 30 The South African Communist Party, allies of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), formally objected to a plan by President Jacob Zuma to sack Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, a senior SACP official said on Thursday.
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 30 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , the world's largest lender, on Thursday said its net profit fell 0.64 pct in the fourth quarter of 2016 as margins shrank, above analyst estimates.