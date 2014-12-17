BRIEF-Profile Systems and Software SA proposes no dividend for FY 2016
April 21 Profile Systems And Software SA : * Proposes no dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2oXVcNJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 17 WPP Plc :
* WPP increases stake in Ibope Latin America
* Has agreed to acquire, subject to regulatory approvals, entire issued quota capital of Ibope Participações Ltda
* WPP has been a minority shareowner in Ibope Media Group since 1997
* WPP will acquire remaining 45 percent stake that it does not already own in Millward Brown Do Brasil Ltda
* Group will also acquire a 49 percent stake in Ibope Inteligncia Pesquisa E Consultoria Ltda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
HONG KONG, April 21 State-owned China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said on Friday first-quarter profit surged 79 percent as it focused on its 4G mobile broadband service, while its fixed-line segment maintained steady growth.