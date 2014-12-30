Dec 30 WPP Plc :

* Has entered into an irrevocable and non-discretionary arrangement with its broker, BofA Merrill lynch, to repurchase ordinary shares on its behalf between 1 January 2015 and 25 February 2015

* These will be repurchased within certain pre-set parameters and held as treasury shares