BRIEF-Cathy Beaudoin stepping down as Amazon Fashion's President- spokeswoman
* Cathy Beaudoin has decided to step down from her position as president of Amazon Fashion- Amazon Fashion spokeswoman Further company coverage:
Jan 6 WPP Plc "
* WPP leads $250 million investment round in George Pyne's Bruin Sports Capital
* Bruin Sports Capital will build its portfolio organically, as well as through acquisitions and investments in established sports marketing businesses, sports federations, leagues and franchises
* Investment in Bruin Sports Capital is part of WPP's growing commitment to content, with sport critical to this strategy
* WPP will have a preferred partnership arrangement with bruin sports capital that will allow its operating companies' clients access to unique media and sponsorship opportunities in sport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Cathy Beaudoin has decided to step down from her position as president of Amazon Fashion- Amazon Fashion spokeswoman Further company coverage:
ANKARA, May 4 Iran's main pro-reform opposition leaders plan to speak out from their confinement under house arrest this month to publicly back President Hassan Rouhani for re-election, aides say, helping win over voters disillusioned with the slow pace of change.