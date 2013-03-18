UPDATE 2-EU, Rome seal preliminary rescue deal for Monte dei Paschi
* Accord conditional on sale of bank's bad loans (Adds details, background)
LONDON, March 18 WPP PLC : * WPP makes investment in SFX Entertainment * Source Text:
* Accord conditional on sale of bank's bad loans (Adds details, background)
* Names Alberto Minali, former chief financial officer at rival Assicurazioni Generali, as new chief executive Source text: http://reut.rs/2rtrovR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)