BRIEF-National Bank of Canada announces increase to NVCC preferred share issue
* National bank of canada- size of offering has been increased to 16 million shares for gross proceeds of $400 million
LONDON Jan 2 WPP PLC : * WPP acquires stake in globant * Agreed to acquire a 20% stake in globant s.a * Will invest approximately $70 million in acquiring the globant stake.
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award