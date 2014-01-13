Fitch Affirms Guatemala at 'BB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Guatemala's sovereign ratings as follows: --Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB', Stable Outlook; --Senior unsecured Foreign- and Local-Currency bonds at 'BB'; --Country Ceiling at 'BB+'; --Short-Term Foreign-and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Guatemala's ratings are supported by its track record of macroeconomic stability and di