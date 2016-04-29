LONDON, April 29 Britain's WPP has
started identifying candidates both inside and outside of the
firm to replace founder and veteran CEO Martin Sorrell for
whenever he leaves the world's biggest advertising company.
One of the highest profile businessmen in Britain,
71-year-old Sorrell has run the company since 1986, taking it
from a two-man operation in a London office to one that now
dominates the industry with around 190,000 staff working in 112
countries.
The issue of who will replace Sorrell has long interested
investors and on Friday the firm's chairman, Roberto Quarta,
used his first annual report to update them after the report
said last year that the process was becoming "steadily more
rigorous and comprehensive".
"At some point we all leave our jobs," Quarta said. "The
question is when.
"Whether, in Sir Martin's case, that happens tomorrow, in
one, two, three, four or five years, or even over a longer
period, we have already begun to identify internal and external
candidates who should be considered."
As part of the succession process, Quarta said the chairman
and independent board members had for some time met with senior
staff to discuss who could succeed their chief executive.
When asked about his future, Sorrell tends to say that he
will stay for as long as the firm wants him.
The owner of agencies including Ogilvy & Mather and JWT, WPP
has outperformed its rivals in recent years due to its broad
geographic spread and experience in digital marketing.
As a result, Sorrell was paid 70 million pounds ($102
million) in 2015 following the end of a now discontinued
long-term incentive scheme.
With investors starting to rebel over the remuneration
policies of many large firms, the company defended the package,
saying the scheme had been approved by shareholders and
reflected the long-term performance of the company.
"While the value of Sir Martin Sorrell's award is very
large, it was the result of an outstanding set of returns to
share owners," the report said.
The company said the incentive scheme had covered the period
from 2011 to 2015 when WPP's share price rose by more than 95
percent, outperforming the wider FTSE by a large margin.
($1 = 0.6840 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)