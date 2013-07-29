July 29 Interpublic Group of Cos does
not see a need for a major merger or acquisition following the
merger announcement from bigger rivals Omnicom and
Publicis, the No. 2 U.S. advertising company's chief
executive said on Monday.
"As this weekend's surprising news shows, there's no telling
what might take place, but we don't see the need for major M&A
to keep delivering on our plan to move Interpublic forward," CEO
Michael Roth said in an internal memo to employees seen by
Reuters.
In a statement emailed to Reuters, he said: "There's nothing
about scale that makes for better creative ideas, or leads to
better integration of marketing disciplines."
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Rodney Joyce)