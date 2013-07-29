(Adds details, analysts quotes)
LONDON, July 29 Shares in advertising groups
jumped on Monday after Publicis and Omnicom
said they would merge, as investors bet the deal would create an
opening for rivals to poach defecting clients and potentially
trigger more deals.
The French and U.S groups will overtake current industry
leader WPP to form a $35.1 billion industry giant in a
bet that agencies will need scale to invest in software and data
analytics to keep up changes to the advertising business wrought
by the Internet.
WPP was trading up 1.7 percent at 1005 GMT, while smaller
agency Havas was up 6 percent. Publicis is due to
start trading later in the day.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley said the new Publicis Omnicom
group would be a stronger counterpart to digital giants like
Facebook or Google, when it comes to negotiating
the pricing for ads and investing in new software and data
analytics.
"Consolidation may help regain pricing power in a very
competitive industry."
Other groups could now do deals to stop falling into the gap
between the behemoths such as the new Publicis Omnicom and WPP
and the smaller creative independents, industry experts said.
U.S. group Interpublic, France's Havas and
Dentsu, the Japanese group that bought Britain's Aegis
a year ago, could all be involved in a new round of
consolidation.
WPP, which has focused on buying agencies in the digital
sector and in emerging markets in recent years, could also
trigger bigger deals.
CLIENT CLASHES
Bringing together Publicis brands such as Saatchi & Saatchi
and Omnicom's BBDO Worldwide and DBB Worldwide will create new
client clashes, analysts said, and rivals will waste no time in
pitching for more business.
Publicis represents Coca-Cola, while Omnicom has Pepsi-Cola,
for example, and between them they have all the major German
auto companies.
French car maker Renault, which has been a client
of Publicis for 50 years, uses the agency for both creative
advice and to buy TV, web, and print ad space on its behalf. It
will have to decide whether to modify that relationship now
since its strategic partner Japan's Nissan works with
Omnicom.
A spokeswoman for Renault said the group would make no
comment until the Publicis-Omnicom deal closed.
Publicis and Omnicom management played down the risk of
client defections, saying the overlap was minimal and they
already operate with strict firewalls between their hundreds of
agencies to prevent conflicts.
"Both of us have long experience of having separate brands,
different operations, with Chinese walls between them, said
Publicis CEO Maurice Levy at a press conference on Sunday.
"We think we can build solutions on this issue for our
customers."
Nonetheless, some clients will take the opportunity to
review accounts, particularly if they hadn't been briefed on the
deal. Contracts between major advertisers and agencies sometimes
include clauses that say they can be renegotiated in the case of
major M&A deals that pose new conflict issues.
Julien Roch, analyst from Barclays, told Reuters the deal
was actually good for the entire sector.
"Publicis and Omnicom get the synergies, while WPP, Havas
and others can pick up bits of business from big customers
reviewing contracts in light of the deal," he said.
(Reporting by Kate Holton and Leila Abboud; Writing by Paul
Sandle; Editing by Giles Elgood)