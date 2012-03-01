* 2011 organic revenue up 5.3 pct
* Operating margin rises to 14.3 pct
* Shares up 3.7 percent
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, March 1 WPP, the world's
largest advertising group, posted better-than-expected growth
and margin for 2011 and said organic sales rose 4 percent in
January, in line with its target for this year when the industry
enjoys a quadrennial boost.
Whatever the state of the world economy, the ad industry
gets a lift every fourth year from a combination of the summer
Olympics, U.S. presidential election and European soccer
championships.
WPP, whose portfolio includes Ogilvy & Mather and Young &
Rubicam, said on Thursday those events were worth 1 percent
growth to the industry.
Its 2011 organic revenue grew 5.3 percent and headline
operating margins rose 1.1 points to 14.3 percent, beating
market expectations of 5 percent and 14 percent respectively.
Shares in WPP, which also said on Thursday it expected its
operating margin to rise 0.5 point this year, were up 3.7
percent at 1100 GMT.
WPP said its strength in fast-growing economies and in
digital media would help it grow faster than the industry.
Last month, U.S. rival Interpublic forecast 3
percent organic revenue growth in 2012.
WPP chief Executive Martin Sorrell said Western-based major
companies were sitting on big cash piles, and they were using
the money to invest in their brands.
Top clients, which include Ford, Nestle, P&G
and Unilever, account for around a third of
WPP's revenue.
"In fast-growing economies, they are investing in capacity
and brands. In slow-growing economies they are investing in
brands, so there is a double whammy," Sorrell said.
Advertising spending in 2012 would continue along the same
tracks as last year, he said, with Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Africa and the Middle East leading the way.
"The U.S. is improving in front of the election. There is a
question whether that continues after the election," he said.
"In the euro zone, it looks as though we will muddle through."
Britain was a bright spot, with organic revenue up 6.7
percent, which Sorrell put down to the country being the home of
many multinationals.
Analysts at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said WPP's organic
growth was ahead of guidance. "We favour WPP given its leading
emerging market exposure and see scope for an improving trend
for (market research arm) Consumer Insight in the second half to
drive a re-rating," they said.
THE SOCIAL NETWORK
WPP will double the amount spent with Facebook to about $400
million in 2012, Sorrell said. It spent $1.6 billion with Google
last year.
Sorrell said while Facebook was a powerful branding tool, it
remained more of a PR medium than an advertising one.
"It is a social network, so people engage with it on a
social basis rather than a commercial basis," he said.
Sorrell also gave a vote of confidence in older media by
welcoming the arrival of British newspaper the Sun on Sunday,
which launched last weekend. "It has brought a little more
excitement to the Sunday market," he said.
The tabloid is Rupert Murdoch's replacement for the
News of the World, which was closed in July when many
advertisers and readers said they would shun the title in the
wake of the phone hacking scandal.
WPP posted headline 2011 pretax profit of 1.23 billion
pounds ($1.96 billion) on revenue of 10.0 billion, up 7.4
percent. It raised its dividend 38 percent to 24.6 pence.