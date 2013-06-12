LONDON, June 12 The world's largest advertising
group, WPP, said its organic revenue growth picked up in
April, led by branding activities and digital communications.
The British company said in a trading update to coincide
with its annual shareholder meeting that revenue rose 2.3
percent on a like-for-like basis in the first four months of the
year, an improvement on the 2.1 percent growth seen in the first
quarter.
The numbers are adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and
currency fluctuations.
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East and
Central and Eastern Europe were the strongest performing
regions, the company said on Wednesday.
The United States and Western Europe continued the trend of
slower growth established in 2012, it said, although Britain was
an exception, with strong growth.
Operating profit was above budget and well ahead of last
year, it said.
The first indications for May pointed to a similar pattern
as the first four months, said WPP. Looking ahead, it said
consumers and companies were likely to remain cautious.
"But corporates should continue to invest in capacity and
brands in fast growth markets, and in slow growth markets invest
in brands to maintain market share, as they squeeze capacity,"
the company said.
Shares in the group rose 1.7 percent, or 19 pence, following
the statement, and were trading 1.6 percent higher at 1,120
pence by 1143 GMT.
Analysts at Citi said the numbers implied that organic
revenue grew 2.9 percent in April, but fell back to trend in
May, with 2.3 percent growth.
They said the trading update in general, and in particular
the outlook for growth and margins, was supportive of the
company's share price, but ultimately did not substantially
change the investment case.
"The improvement in April is welcome, but the implication is
that some of this has evaporated in May," they said.
The company's reported revenue for the first four months
rose 7 percent to 3.45 billion pounds ($5.38 billion).