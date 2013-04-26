LONDON, April 26 WPP, the world's
largest advertising group, said it had nudged its annual outlook
higher after first quarter profits and margin came in above
forecasts and ahead of last year due to a surprisingly robust
performance in Britain.
Martin Sorrell's WPP said organic revenue for the first
quarter was up 2.1 percent. It had said it expected organic
growth for the year to be up "around 3 percent" and Sorrell told
Reuters they now expected a slight improvement on this after
reviewing forecasts following the first three months.
It does not give profit numbers in the first quarter.
"Everything is going according to plan," Sorrell said. "The
preliminary revised forecasts after the first quarter show an
improvement on the top line, but we haven't said by how much."
The group said its operations in Britain had performed
strongly, against the wider market trends. Its fast growing
markets which include Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa
also performed strongly in the first quarter.
The more mature markets of Europe and the United States were
the two weak spots.
The group also reaffirmed its long-term targets of above
industry revenue growth due to its strong geographical positions
and strength in digital media.
Analysts at UBS said the 2.1 percent growth figure was
slightly below the consensus at 2.5 percent, but they added that
compared with the performance from rival Publicis
which disappointed the market with a weak first quarter, WPP was
trading well.
"Our budgets for 2013 indicated like-for-like growth of
around 3 percent over last year," the group said. "For the first
three months actual performance was well ahead of the
projections for quarter one.
"The mature markets of the United States and Western
Continental Europe slowed in 2012, although the United Kingdom,
against market trends, grew strongly. This pattern has continued
into the first quarter of 2013."