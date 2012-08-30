LONDON Aug 30 WPP nudged down its
full-year outlook on Thursday after customers demanded better
value for money from the world's largest advertising group in
the second quarter of the year.
The increase in caution meant the group posted a slight slow
down in its like-for-like revenue growth in July. Its operating
margin hit 11.5 percent, up 0.7 margin points on a like-for-like
basis.
WPP said in April that it expected like-for-like revenue to
rise by more than 4 percent, having previously forecast growth
of around 4 percent. It said on Thursday that it now saw a
slight reduction in that figure.