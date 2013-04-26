LONDON, April 26 WPP, the world's largest advertising group, said it had nudged its annual outlook higher after first quarter profits and margin came in above forecasts and ahead of last year due to a surprisingly robust performance in Britain.

Martin Sorrell's WPP said organic revenue for the first quarter was up 2.1 percent. It had said it expected organic growth for the year to be up "around 3 percent" and Sorrell told Reuters they now expected a slight improvement on this after reviewing forecasts following the first three months.

It does not give profit numbers in the first quarter.

"Everything is going according to plan," Sorrell said. "The preliminary revised forecasts after the first quarter show an improvement on the top line, but we haven't said by how much."

The group said its operations in Britain had performed strongly, against the wider market trends. Its fast growing markets which include Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa also performed strongly in the first quarter.

The more mature markets of Europe and the United States were the two weak spots.

The group also reaffirmed its long-term targets of above industry revenue growth due to its strong geographical positions and strength in digital media.

Analysts at UBS said the 2.1 percent growth figure was slightly below the consensus at 2.5 percent, but they added that compared with the performance from rival Publicis which disappointed the market with a weak first quarter, WPP was trading well.

"Our budgets for 2013 indicated like-for-like growth of around 3 percent over last year," the group said. "For the first three months actual performance was well ahead of the projections for quarter one.

"The mature markets of the United States and Western Continental Europe slowed in 2012, although the United Kingdom, against market trends, grew strongly. This pattern has continued into the first quarter of 2013."