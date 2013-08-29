LONDON Aug 29 WPP, set to be overtaken as the world's biggest ad group by the merger of Publicis and Omnicom, said like-for-like revenue rose 5 percent in July, the strongest rate this year, and said it saw a "slight increase" in its full-year forecast.

The company said the second half of the year and third quarter would be stronger than the first half of 2013, and it slightly raised it previous forecast of over 3 percent growth for the year.

The group on Thursday posted a 7.1 percent rise in first-half reported revenue to 5.3 billion pounds ($8.23 billion), and a 12 percent rise in headline pretax profit to 524 million pounds, broadly in line with market forecasts.