LONDON Nov 15 British advertising group WPP
has dismissed a media report saying that the company is
considering a takeover bid for rival Interpublic.
The Daily Mail reported on Friday that rumours were rife
that WPP, the world's largest advertising group, is lining up a
$25-a-share cash offer for the U.S. group. Interpublic's shares
closed on Thursday at a little more than $17.
"We strongly refute this report," a WPP spokesman said on
Friday.
Analysts have questioned whether the British group would
look to make further acquisitions after its two biggest
challengers, Omnicom of the U.S. and France's Publicis
, announced merger plans in July.
The combined group would overtake WPP as the world's largest
advertising company.