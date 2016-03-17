(Recasts first paragraph, adds comments, adds details on
lawsuit plaintiff's paid leave)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 17 The chief executive of the J.
Walter Thompson advertising agency resigned on Thursday, one
week after a female subordinate accused him in a lawsuit of
racist and sexist behavior.
WPP Plc, the British parent of JWT, said Gustavo
Martinez resigned "by mutual agreement" following "recent
events," and that his resignation was "in the best interest" of
the agency.
Martinez's departure came after chief communications officer
Erin Johnson accused him in a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court
of making "constant racist and sexist slurs" that demeaned
women, blacks and Jews, and subjecting her to unwanted touching.
Johnson was put on paid leave last month, after JWT had
curbed her pay and duties in retaliation for her complaints
about Martinez, according to the March 10 lawsuit.
WPP declined to elaborate further on the resignation. A WPP
spokesman said Johnson's lawyers requested her paid leave, and
JWT accommodated that request.
Anne Vladeck, a lawyer for Johnson, did not respond to
requests for comment.
Tamara Ingram, who was WPP's chief client team officer, is
replacing Martinez, effective immediately. Her former job will
be taken by George Rogers, who will remain WPP's global business
development director.
Martinez, an Argentina native and the first Hispanic chief
executive of a global advertising agency, had been JWT's
chairman and chief executive since January 2015.
"The tone at the top determines the culture of a company,"
said Cliff Palefsky, a San Francisco lawyer who represents
plaintiffs in employment discrimination cases. "The most
effective way to prevent discrimination and harassment is to
show that no one is immune from scrutiny."
Martinez could not be reached for comment following his
resignation.
After the complaint was filed, Martinez had said in a
statement that he believed he led JWT "with a collaborative and
collegial style" and did not create the working conditions that
Johnson described.
JWT clients include such companies as Coca-Cola, HSBC,
Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, Shell and Wal-Mart. Martinez's
biographical profile has been taken down from the JWT website.
According to Johnson's lawsuit, Martinez made "numerous"
comments about rape, including the raping of JWT employees.
The lawsuit also accused Martinez of referring to airport
customs agents as "black monkeys" and "apes," and telling a
reporter that he disliked living in New York's suburban
Westchester County because there were "too many Jews."
Vladeck on Monday asked for court permission to file a video
she said showed Martinez making some of the alleged slurs.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese, David Gregorio and Alistair Bell)