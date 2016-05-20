NEW YORK May 20 Lawyers for former J. Walter
Thompson chief executive Gustavo Martinez on Friday struck back
against a high-ranking colleague who accused him of sexist and
racist behavior, saying her high-profile lawsuit failed to show
a hostile work environment at the advertising agency.
In papers filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan,
lawyers for Martinez and J. Walter Thompson said chief
communications officer Erin Johnson based her case on sporadic,
"isolated" comments, including references to rape and sex, that
she took out of context or which had nothing to do with her.
They said Johnson failed to show her bonus and duties were
cut in retaliation for complaints about gender bias and
Martinez's alleged "unwanted touching," and faulted her for
appearing to have bypassed the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity
Commission before suing.
"It is clear that plaintiff has twisted the facts and
distorted the context to contrive a gender-based hostile work
environment and retaliation claims," wrote lawyers for J. Walter
Thompson, a unit of Britain's WPP Plc.
Jeremiah Iadevaia, a lawyer for Johnson, said his firm was
reviewing the defendants' papers.
"It appears that they are making technical legal arguments
in order to avoid a review on the merits in court," he said in
an interview.
Johnson remains on paid leave, Iadevaia added.
Martinez, an Argentina native raised in Spain, resigned as
J. Walter Thompson's chief executive on March 17, one week after
Johnson sued. He was replaced by WPP chief client team officer
Tamara Ingram.
The lawsuit has increased attention on business practices
and attitudes within the advertising industry.
On April 28, WPP, run by Martin Sorrell, cited events at J.
Walter Thompson in announcing steps to enhance its
anti-discrimination policies as to "gender, race, diversity and
sensitivity, including unconscious bias, both for men and
women."
Johnson's lawsuit has also drawn attention for a May 2015
video shot at a Miami hotel, where Martinez made comments to
employees about there being "different and strange characters in
the elevator" and that he thought he was "going to be raped"
there. A partially redacted video was posted online last month.
Martinez's lawyers said the video suggested that Johnson
took their client's comments out of context, while J. Walter
Thompson's lawyers said the only reason to put it online was "to
try this case in the press and attempt to intentionally harm
JWT."
The case is Johnson v. J. Walter Thompson USA LLC et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
16-01805.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)