* CEO of WPP's J. Walter Thompson accused of abusive conduct
* Plaintiff says ad agency retaliated after she complained
* Defendants not immediately available for comment
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 10 J. Walter Thompson's chairman
makes "constant racist and sexist slurs" that demean women,
blacks and Jews, and the advertising agency has retaliated
against a top female executive for complaining about his
"abusive" behavior, a lawsuit claims.
In a complaint filed on Thursday in Manhattan federal court,
JWT Chief Communications Officer Erin Johnson said Gustavo
Martinez, the agency's worldwide chairman and chief executive
officer since January 2015, "has no hesitation" making offensive
comments, even to senior JWT executives and the media.
J. Walter Thompson, its British-based parent WPP Plc
and Martinez were named as defendants. Requests for comment on
their behalf were not immediately returned. Johnson's lawyers
did not immediately respond to similar requests.
According to its website, JWT's clients include such
well-known companies as Coca-Cola, HSBC, Johnson & Johnson,
Nestle, Shell and Wal-Mart.
The website notes Argentina-born Martinez is the first
Hispanic CEO of a global advertising agency, and is a "truly
'global citizen'" who was raised mainly in Spain, has worked
around the globe and is fluent in five languages.
According to the lawsuit, Johnson joined JWT in 2005. But
after Martinez took over, she has found it "virtually
impossible" to present the agency in a positive light given his
behavior.
The lawsuit said Martinez has made "numerous" comments about
rape, once saying in front of other workers that Johnson should
approach him "so I can rape you in the bathroom," and has
complained about women he deemed "too sensitive" or "too bossy."
Martinez was also accused in the lawsuit of once calling
some airport customs agents "black monkeys" and "apes," and
complaining about "too many" Jews in Westchester, the suburban
New York county where he lives.
Johnson also claimed in the lawsuit that Martinez has
touched her inappropriately, and on two occasions bit into an
apple she was eating before returning the apple to her.
The lawsuit said JWT responded to Johnson's repeated
complaints by reducing her pay and responsibilities, before
putting her on paid leave last month.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified back pay, punitive damages and
other remedies.
The case is Johnson v. J. Walter Thompson USA LLC et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
16-01805.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)