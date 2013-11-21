PARIS Nov 21 WPP, the world's largest
advertising company, believes it will benefit from the merger of
rivals Publicis and Omnicom because the tie-up
has disturbed the client base, Chief Executive Martin Sorrell
said on Thursday.
"From a client point of view and employee point of view
there has been no articulation of the benefit of the deal," said
Sorrell at a Morgan Stanley investment conference.
"It certainly has disturbed the client base and it certainly
has disturbed the staff. Clients are not going to come out and
say I'm firing an agency because they merged. But if you watch
the rooms carefully, there are changing patterns of distribution
in the business which will benefit us."
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Leila Abboud)