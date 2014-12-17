LONDON Dec 17 WPP Plc, the world's largest advertising company, on Wednesday named Smith & Nephew and IMI Chairman Roberto Quarta as Chairman-designate.

Quarta will join WPP's board on Jan. 1 and will offer himself for re-election at the firm's AGM in June, it said. Subject to that Quarta will succeed Philip Lader, who in April announced plans to step down as Chairman at the end of 2014.

Quarta will step down from his position as non-executive Chairman of specialist engineering firm IMI, the company said in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Karolin Schaps)