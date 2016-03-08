WPP founder and CEO Martin Sorrell, speaks at the British chambers of Commerce annual conference in London Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Advertising group WPP said on Tuesday its like-for-like revenue and net sales grew "well over 3 percent" in February, according to initial figures requested by investors when it reported full-year numbers last week.

Shares in WPP fell on Friday despite the group reporting like-for-like net sales growth of 3.3 percent for the year, slightly ahead of forecasts, as analysts said there was a note of caution in its outlook.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)