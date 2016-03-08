Punjab National Bank posts fourth-quarter profit as bad loans ease
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.
LONDON Advertising group WPP said on Tuesday its like-for-like revenue and net sales grew "well over 3 percent" in February, according to initial figures requested by investors when it reported full-year numbers last week.
Shares in WPP fell on Friday despite the group reporting like-for-like net sales growth of 3.3 percent for the year, slightly ahead of forecasts, as analysts said there was a note of caution in its outlook.
Vedanta Ltd , the Indian unit of diversified energy group Vedanta Resources PLC , reported a consolidated quarterly profit, as revenue surged, driven by improved commodity prices and higher zinc volumes.