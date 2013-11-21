BARCELONA Nov 21 WPP, the world's
largest advertising company, expects 2014 revenue growth,
excluding acquisitions, to be above the 2013 level, Chief
Executive Martin Sorrell said on Thursday.
Sorrell said clients were still very focused on costs but he
expected WPP to benefit from the merger currently being hammered
out between rivals Publicis and Omnicom.
He forecast like-for-like revenue growth of above 3 percent
in 2014. The company reported growth of 2.4 percent in the first
half of 2013, though this accelerated to 5 percent in the third
quarter, excluding acquisitions.
"From a client point of view and employee point of view
there has been no articulation of the benefit of the deal,"
Sorrell said at a Morgan Stanley investor conference in
Barcelona.
"It certainly has disturbed the client base and it certainly
has disturbed the staff. Clients are not going to come out and
say 'I'm firing an agency' because they merged. But if you watch
the rooms carefully, there are changing patterns of distribution
in the business which will benefit us."
Sorrell said earlier this year that WPP was snapping up new
work as its two biggest rivals focused on the deal to leapfrog
WPP and become the world's largest advertising company by
revenue.
Among the major contract wins secured in recent months by
WPP were General Electric and GSK, two
big-spending advertisers which moved part of their work from
agencies at either Omnicom or Publicis following reviews.