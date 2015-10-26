(Adds analyst reaction, shares)
LONDON Oct 26 WPP, the world's biggest
advertising company, said it would hit its challenging full-year
forecasts after solid trading in Europe helped its sales to
accelerate in the third quarter.
WPP, which handles the advertising needs of brands such as
Ford and Unilever, reported third-quarter
like-for-like net sales growth of 3.3 percent, compared with the
2.3 percent in the first half.
The update from WPP, run by Martin Sorrell, is more upbeat
than third-quarter sales from rival Publicis last
week, where the French company cut its full-year outlook.
Sorrell said trading in the United States had remained solid
while it enjoyed good demand in Germany, Spain and to a lesser
degree Italy. The group said a restructuring undertaken after
the financial crisis took longer to take effect in Europe than
many other parts of the world.
WPP also said trading had improved slightly in China,
although the world's second largest economy remained under
pressure.
"We don't expect any major changes to consensus," Liberum
analysts said in a note. "We remain cautious on the agencies but
we do see WPP as the best positioned of the agencies and see
these results as confirmation that Publicis recent weak results
are likely due to firm-specific issues."
Analysts said WPP should benefit from more favourable
comparatives in the fourth quarter as it did in the third. This
would help the company to hit its full-year forecast of net
sales growth of more than 3 percent. This was at 2.6 percent for
the first nine months.
Shares in the group were down 1.8 percent by 0811 GMT. In
the last month, they rose 8 percent.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle and Jane
Merriman)