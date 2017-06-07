(Adds details, updates shares)
June 7 WPP, the world's largest
advertising group, reported a slight increase in like-for-like
net sales growth in the first four months of 2017, saying there
was growth in all regions and businesses except North America
and data investment management.
The British company, led by founder and CEO Martin Sorrell,
reported a 0.7 percent rise in like-for-like net sales growth,
compared to a rise of 0.8 percent in the first quarter.
The company, which had said it would cut Sorrell's pay to no
more than 19 million pounds ($24.6 million), from 48 million
pounds last year, saw about 92 percent of votes cast for the
resolution to approve the compensation policy at the general
meeting on Wednesday.
Last year, excluding abstentions, 33.5 percent of investors
in WPP had refused to back a 70 million-pound pay package for
Sorrell at a fractious annual meeting, rebelling against one of
the biggest payouts in British history.
North America continued to be the weakest market for the
company with like-for-like revenue down 2.7 percent, and net
sales down 1.6 percent.
The weakness in the pound helped the company's top line as
it earns about 38 percent of its net sales revenue in North
America.
WPP had rattled investors in March when it cut its 2017
sales forecast, citing an ultra competitive environment in which
rivals were having to fight for every dollar of advertising
spending.
Reported net sales rose 16.7 percent to 4.17 billion pounds
($5.38 billion), WPP said in a statement ahead of its annual
general meeting on Wednesday.
Shares in the company were down 2.3 percent at 1,682 pence
at 1523 GMT, making it one of London's biggest blue-chip
fallers.
($1 = 0.7747 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Sanjeeban Sarkar in
Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman and Elaine Hardcastle)