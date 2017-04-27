LONDON, April 27 WPP, the world's
largest advertising group, reported a 0.8 percent rise in
first-quarter like-for-like net sales growth, slightly shy of
expectations at around 1 percent, due to a weak performance in
North America.
WPP said however that it had seen a resumption of net new
business momentum in the first three months of the year, winning
$2.1 billion of net new work in the first quarter, compared with
$1.8 billion at the same time last year.
It reiterated its outlook for the year, targeting net sales
growth of around 2 percent and said it expected to have a
stronger second half of the year.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Alistair Smout)