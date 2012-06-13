DUBLIN, June 13 Shareholders at the world's largest advertising agency WPP gave a thumbs down to a big pay rise for Chief Executive Martin Sorrell on Wednesday with 59.5 percent of votes at its AGM opposing the group's remuneration report.

A number of advisory groups and leading shareholders at WPP had criticised a proposed 60 percent increase in Sorrell's pay because it far exceeds the scale of returns enjoyed by investors.

Sorrell has argued that he deserves his 6.8 million pound ($10.48 million) pay for turning WPP into the world's leading advertising group with more than 160,000 employees across 108 countries.

The revolt - the latest attack on executive pay in what has become known as a "Shareholder Spring" - came as WPP said it had made a strong start to the year with operating profit both above budget and above last year's level.