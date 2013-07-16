UPDATE 1-Norway insurers could make more non-insurance investment -ministry
April 5 Norway's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday:
LONDON, July 16 WPP PLC : * Quisma acquires performance marketing agency H1 * Agency's revenues for the year ended 31 December 2012 were approximately czk
75 million * Source text for Eikon:
April 5 Norway's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday:
DUBLIN, April 5 Ireland's state-run "bad bank" has redeemed a further 952 million euros of senior bonds, it said on Wednesday, cutting its outstanding senior debt to just 500 million euros or 2 percent of the total it originally issued during the financial crisis.
MILAN, April 5 Italian banking foundation Cariverona has bought about 3 percent in insurer Cattolica from Banca Popolare di Vicenza, two sources said, after the bank announced the sale of part of its stake in the insurer through an accelerated book building.