LONDON Oct 31 Martin Sorrell's advertising
group WPP posted a lower than expected 3 percent rise in
third-quarter like-for-like net sales on Friday and said it
expected the fourth quarter to slow from the rate recorded in
the first nine months.
WPP, which has been growing steadily through the year due to
its broad geographic reach and strong presence in digital
advertising, said it had seen some slowdown in North America and
Britain. It also cited tough comparatives and concerns over the
macro economy for the weaker trading.
The 3 percent rise in like-for-like net sales compared with
a consensus of 3.3 percent and a first half of 4.1 percent, but
the group said its full-year forecast remained for growth of
over 3 percent.
