LONDON Oct 31 WPP, the world's largest advertising group, reported a slowdown in organic net sales growth in the third quarter to 2.8 percent, saying a weaker performance in Britain perhaps reflects the first impact of Brexit uncertainties.

The group said it now forecast that both like-for-like revenue and net sales for the year would grow by "over 3 percent", a slightly more cautious outlook than the "well over 3 percent" it was predicting in August.

Like-for-like revenue in the third-quarter rose 3.2 percent, a slowdown from the 4.3 percent reported for its first half, it said on Monday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)