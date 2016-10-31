* Q3 organic net sales growth slows to 2.8 pct
* Says UK market showing signs of Brexit uncertainty
* Says U.S. broadly stable, easing investor concerns
* Shares up 3.9 pct
(Adds more on sterling, European focus)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Oct 31 WPP, the world's largest
advertising group, reported a slowdown in underlying sales
growth in the third quarter, saying a weaker performance in
Britain perhaps showed the first impact of the country's vote to
leave the European Union.
However, the net sales growth - at 2.8 percent - still came
in slightly ahead of analysts' expectations, pushing the
company's shares up 3.9 percent to top the FTSE-100
leaderboard of UK blue-chip stocks.
Chief Executive Martin Sorrell said on Monday the British
market was a "little bit softer, maybe reflecting some of the
uncertainty around Brexit" in the quarter, which started days
after the UK referendum at the end of June.
WPP toned down its forecast for the year, saying both
like-for-like revenue and net sales for the year would grow by
"over 3 percent". It predicted "well over 3 percent" in August.
The company's reported revenue grew 23.4 percent to 3.6
billion pounds, with much of the rise coming from the sharp fall
in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote. Sorrell said
they were "false gains".
"My view on sterling is it's almost like the country's stock
price, and it has taken a 15-20 percent hit and I don't think
that's good news," he said.
WPP made around 26 percent of its revenues in Britain last
year, second only to the United States.
With Britain's future role in Europe still uncertain, the
company is increasingly focusing on its four biggest markets
that would remain in the bloc: Germany, France, Italy and Spain.
"We have upped our game in those four markets in the last
three-to-four months post Brexit, and we will continue to,"
Sorrell said.
Brexit was one of many uncertainties in the global economy,
he added, resulting in a conservative environment for companies
and making it difficult for ad firms to eke out growth.
"Given what's happening in the environment, the slow growth,
lack of inflation - with the exception of the UK with the
devaluation of sterling - the focus on costs and the general
level of uncertainty around the world, I think it's a good
performance," he said of WPP's third quarter.
Net sales growth was 3.8 percent in the first half of the
year.
U.S. ELECTION
Analysts said WPP had assuaged some concerns about the U.S.
market raised by its rivals in the last month.
Sorrell said the United States was still "pretty strong",
with the presidential election having only a small impact.
"The bump from it is small in the context of the overall
operations," he said. "The bigger issue is what happens long
term."
WPP's shares had fallen 7.7 percent over the last month, as
investors fretted about commentary on the United States from its
rivals.
Third-quarter underlying sales for Publicis grew
by just 0.2 percent after it lost a number of large U.S. media
accounts in 2015.
U.S. rival Omnicom, meanwhile, said its outlook was
clouded by the election, the likelihood of a U.S. interest rate
rise before the year-end and the potential effects of Brexit.
Analyst at Citi, who have a "buy" rating on WPP, said the
reports from its peers had led investors to question whether
there was something structurally awry for agency groups.
"WPP's 3Q results should go some way to assuaging these
concerns," they said, noting that 3.1 percent growth for WPP in
North America showed a broadly stable trend.
WPP's reported revenue rose 23.4 percent to 3.61 billion
pounds ($4.4 billion), reflecting a boost from the fall in the
pound.
Like-for-like revenue rose 3.2 percent, down from 4.3
percent growth in the first half.
($1 = 0.8208 pounds)
(Editing by Sarah Young and Mark Potter)