LONDON, March 9 Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, said it had seen strong trading in January after reporting 2014 results broadly in line with forecasts due to strong growth in North America and Britain.

WPP said like-for-like net sales in January were up 3.9 percent, ahead of the 3.3 percent growth it recorded for the full 2014 year. For 2015 it said it would target net sales growth of over 3 percent.

