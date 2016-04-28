LONDON, April 28 A step up in new business in
the United States helped Britain's WPP, the world's
biggest advertising company, to report first-quarter
like-for-like net sales growth in line with forecasts.
WPP, which handles the advertising for brands such as Ford
and Unilever, said its key sales measurement rose by 3.2
percent, ahead of last year's rate and putting it on track for
its full-year target of more than 3 percent growth.
The robust update from WPP echoed similar performances from
its rivals, Omnicom, Publicis and Interpublic
which have all reported solid trading due to demand in
North America.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by David Clarke)