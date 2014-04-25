LONDON, April 25 WPP, the world's
largest advertising group, reported first quarter like-for-like
revenue growth of 7 percent, much better than expected, and said
it had seen a surge in new business wins due to changes in the
industry.
Martin Sorrell's group, which shocked the market in February
when it lowered its 2014 profit guidance due to fierce
competition, said its revenues had been held back at the
reported level due to an 8.1 percent drag from the strong pound.
The bullish trading update follows similarly upbeat
statements from rivals Publicis and Omnicom,
which are in the process of merging to overtake the British
group as the world's largest ad firm, and IPG.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)