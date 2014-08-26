LONDON Aug 26 Martin Sorrell, chief executive of ad group WPP, said the situation in Russia and Ukraine had replaced the eurozone as the major geopolitical concern for clients.

He said on Tuesday the company's business in Russia, which performed strongly in the first half, would be hit by sanctions against Russia.

"Anxiety is heightened so it will make clients more cautious," he said in an interview.

"It's very difficult to see a way through these current problems between Russia and the rest of the world over Ukraine."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Karolin Schapps)