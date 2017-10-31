FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ad giant WPP lowers full-year expectations again
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China considers 3-year jail term for disrespecting national anthem
Asia
China considers 3-year jail term for disrespecting national anthem
U.S. needs to improve oversight of labs handling lethal pathogens
Exclusive
Health
U.S. needs to improve oversight of labs handling lethal pathogens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Quarterly Earnings
October 31, 2017 / 7:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ad giant WPP lowers full-year expectations again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company battling a slowdown in client spending, lowered expectations for full-year organic net sales and profit margin on Tuesday, two months after an earlier downgrade sent shockwaves through the industry.

Martin Sorrell CEO of WPP attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/Files

Led by the high-profile British businessman Martin Sorrell, WPP said it now expected like-for-like net sales growth to come in flat, compared with a previous forecast range of 0 to 1 percent.

It said the headline net sales operating margin was now expected to be flat, compared with a previous forecast of a 0.3 margin point improvement.

“Geographically, like-for-like revenue growth in the third quarter was stronger in the United Kingdom, with all other regions, particularly North America, slipping back,” it said.

WPP said its main trading measurement, like-for-like net sales, fell by 1.1 percent in the third quarter, an improvement on the 1.7 percent drop recorded in the second-quarter and a market expectation of a 1.4 percent fall.

Net sales fell by 4.9 percent in North America.

The British group, like its peers Publicis and Interpublic, has been hit by a fall in spending from consumer packaged goods groups, and from fierce competition in the market for online advertising.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.