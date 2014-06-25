(Adds AGM vote)
LONDON, June 25 Martin Sorrell's WPP,
the world's largest advertising group, said trading had improved
in the last two months due to strong growth in the United States
and Britain.
The firm said revenue on a like-for-like basis was up 7.6
percent in the first five months of the year, compared with the
7 percent rise recorded in the first three months.
In other positive news for the British company, shareholders
backed its remuneration policy at the firm's annual general
meeting, with 82 percent of investors who voted backing the
plan.
That follows complaints in previous years over Sorrell's
salary, which last year jumped to 30 million pounds ($50.9
million), boosted by a performance-related scheme.
WPP, which has been outperforming its rivals in recent
months in terms of organic growth, has been lifted by the
collapse of the planned merger between rivals Omnicom
and Publicis, which has enabled Sorrell's firm to
poach clients.
"Following the group's record year in 2013, 2014 has started
stronger and similar to the final quarter of 2013," it said.
Shares in the group were down 0.5 percent in midday trading.
($1 = 0.5892 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison and Kate Holton, editing by James
Davey)