May 26 Martin Sorrell, boss of advertising group
WPP, has got backing from a leading investor advisory
firm for his 70 million pound ($102.95 million) pay for 2015.
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has advised WPP's
shareholders to approve Sorrell's pay at the company's annual
meeting on June 8, saying a large chunk of the pay is related to
WPP's performance during the year.
ISS said: "We highlight that the bulk of the CEO's 2015
headline realised pay number is largely driven by his
participation in ... a plan which shareholders approved by a
comfortable margin ... in 2009 and in part reflects the
company's run of extended strong performance."
"The company has also outperformed its global peers on a
relative basis, as required by the performance conditions of the
scheme," ISS said in a statement.
WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, declined to
comment.
WPP, which owns advertising companies like JWT and Ogilvy &
Mather, has clashed with investors before over the size of
Sorrell's pay deal.
In 2012, a majority of WPP shareholders voted against
Sorrell's pay, but last year Sorrell saw off a potential
shareholder revolt over his 43 million pound pay for 2014.
He has built WPP from a two-man operation in a London office
to one that now dominates the industry with around 190,000 staff
in 112 countries.
The company has outperformed rivals in recent years due to
its geographical spread and digital marketing experience.
Other big British companies have faced shareholder
opposition to executive pay packages this year in a resurgence
of investor activism against excessive boardroom salaries.
Last month, shareholders in BP voted against Chief
Executive Bob Dudley's $20 million pay deal for 2015 after it
made a record annual loss.
Shareholders in Scottish engineering Weir Group and
medical equipment firm Smith & Nephew also rejected their
2015 payouts in non-binding votes.
A recent Reuters analysis of executive pay at Britain's top
companies showed that the average pay of CEOs fell in 2015, but
a deeper slide in corporate profits meant their cut of the
spoils continued a decade-long rising trend.
($1 = 0.6799 pounds)
