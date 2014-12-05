Dec 5 A federal judge has thrown out a
whistleblower lawsuit by a former official of a unit of
advertising company WPP Plc who claimed he was fired in
retaliation for reporting accounting irregularities to his
superiors.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in Manhattan said Daniel
Berman, who was a finance director at WPP's Neo@Ogilvy LLC unit,
did not qualify for whistleblower protections under the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial reforms because he did not report his
concerns to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission before
the retaliation.
The decision, made public on Friday, exacerbates a split
among federal courts about the reach of the whistleblower
protections. It overruled an Aug. 15 recommendation by U.S.
Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn to let the case continue.
"Whistleblowers are vulnerable," said Jordan Thomas, a
former SEC lawyer who chairs the whistleblower practice at the
law firm Labaton Sucharow. "Whistleblowers shouldn't have to
make these sorts of decisions without being fully informed of
the state of the law, and the state of the law is unsettled."
Lawyers for Berman and Neo did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Berman said he was fired in April 2013 after he uncovered
suspect transactions involving delayed payments to media
companies, improperly recognized revenue, "reversed" accounting
reserves, and lenient payment terms for favored clients.
He sued under Dodd-Frank, which created a private cause of
action for whistleblowers whose employers retaliate against them
for lawfully providing information to the SEC, or making
disclosures protected under the Sarbanes-Oxley governance law.
Woods said various U.S. District judges, including one in
Manhattan, have recognized a "narrow" exception letting people
sue under Dodd-Frank without first going to the SEC, noting that
SEC regulations adopted in 2011 could support that view.
But he said the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
Orleans offered a better view, ruling in 2013 that Dodd-Frank's
"plain language" required people to first tell the SEC about
alleged securities law violations before suing employers.
"The court does not question the value or importance of
protecting whistleblowers from retaliation," but the Fifth
Circuit approach "is more appropriate than the judicial creation
of a 'narrow exception' to an unambiguous text," Woods wrote.
The case is Berman v Neo@Ogilvy LLC et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-00523.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Sarah N. Lynch
in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Leslie Adler)