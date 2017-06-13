(Adds details, background)
June 13 U.S. oil and gas producer WPX Energy Inc
said it had agreed to form a joint venture with
privately held Howard Energy Partners to develop oil gathering
and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Permian basin.
The joint venture will complete the construction of a
pipeline, already started by WPX, and develop a new natural gas
processing plant, the company said.
The pipeline is designed to move about 125,000 barrels of
oil per day (bpd), while the natural gas plant will have an
initial capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d).
WPX said it would receive $300 million upfront in cash from
Howard Energy.
The Permian basin, which straddles Texas and New Mexico, has
been a hot spot of deal activity due to its low production costs
that make it economical to drill there even when crude prices
are depressed.
