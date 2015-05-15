By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D.
WILLISTON, N.D. May 15 Oil and gas producer WPX
Energy Inc would add one or two drilling rigs in North
Dakota if oil prices stabilized around $65 per barrel,
Chief Executive Rick Muncrief told Reuters on Friday.
"If we saw some stability in oil prices around the $65 WTI
level, we would probably be more apt to add rigs," Muncrief said
in an interview.
WPX currently has one drilling rig in North Dakota, where it
is the eleventh-largest oil producer.
The company also plans to hire 40 to 50 engineers and
geologists at its Oklahoma headquarters, Muncrief said.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)